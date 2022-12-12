Manchin: I Have No Intention of Switching Parties “Right Now,” Don’t Know About the Future

Senate Democrats were elated when Raphael Warnock won the Georgia runoff election, giving them a 51-49 majority. This meant that they would control committees and could more easily approve judicial appointments. They could block dangerous legislation or investigations from the Republican-controlled House.

Crucially, it meant that if a senator stonewalled, then major legislation would no longer automatically tank. Manchin and Sinema have spent the past two years stalling bills, including President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better plan.

Sinema’s change to independent has thrown the Democrats’ assured control up in the air once more. If Manchin follows suit, then the two of them will become the deciding factors on every decision.