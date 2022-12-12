Manchin: I Have No Intention of Switching Parties “Right Now,” Don’t Know About the Future

“I’ll look at all of these things. I’ve always looked at all those things, but I have no intention of doing anything right now. Whether I do something later, I can’t tell you what the future is going to bring,” Manchin told CNN reporter Manu Raju.

Joe Manchin on whether he'll become an independent and leave the Dem Party. "I'll look at all of these things. I'll look at every circumstance, and I have no intention of doing anything right now. Whether I do something later I can't tell you what the future is going to bring." pic.twitter.com/W6GkJQNjKN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 12, 2022

“I’m not a Washington Democrat.… We’ll have to look. People are registering more for independent than any other party affiliation,” Manchin added.



If Manchin does switch parties like Sinema, their move would sharply curtail the Democrats’ power in Congress and would once more give the two centrist senators outsize influence over legislation.