We Officially Know Who Bailed Out Serial Liar George Santos

NEW: Congressman George Santos tells me his bond cosigners are two family members: his aunt, Elma Santos Preven

& his father Gercino Dos Santos.



A judge ordered the names of the cosigners be made public today. — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) June 22, 2023

Santos’s father, Gercino dos Santos Jr., previously worked as a house painter, according to campaign contribution records reviewed by The New York Times. His aunt, Elma Santos Preven, said she worked as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service when she also contributed to Santos’s campaign.

They did not have to pay the $500,000, but agreed to be “personally responsible” for ensuring that Santos followed the conditions of his bond.

Santos and his legal team did everything they could to stop the names from being released, at one point even arguing that Santos would rather go to jail. It’s not clear why, if they were just his family members. Santos also argued that if their names were released, they would withdraw their bond.

