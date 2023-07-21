Michael Cohen Forces Deal on Trump Org to Avoid Lawsuit

Michael Cohen is settling his three-year-old lawsuit against the Trump Organization, avoiding yet another trial on the former president’s docket that was set to commence Monday.

Cohen was a former personal attorney and longtime fixer for the twice-impeached, twice-indicted, and liable for sexual abuse former president (apparently not much fixing was done). He had filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization in 2019, alleging that the company reneged on agreements that they would pay for any attorney fees and costs arising from his work on behalf of them. Cohen argues that the organization refused to meet its end of the deal after he turned on Trump. He alleged that he is owed some $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees.