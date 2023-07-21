Michael Cohen Forces Deal on Trump Org to Avoid Lawsuit
Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and longtime fixer has cut a deal with the organization.
Michael Cohen is settling his three-year-old lawsuit against the Trump Organization, avoiding yet another trial on the former president’s docket that was set to commence Monday.
Cohen was a former personal attorney and longtime fixer for the twice-impeached, twice-indicted, and liable for sexual abuse former president (apparently not much fixing was done). He had filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization in 2019, alleging that the company reneged on agreements that they would pay for any attorney fees and costs arising from his work on behalf of them. Cohen argues that the organization refused to meet its end of the deal after he turned on Trump. He alleged that he is owed some $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees.
The exact terms of the settlement have not yet been announced, but the Monday trial is indeed off.
Meanwhile, Trump still has an active lawsuit against Cohen in a Florida federal court, while Cohen is expected to be a key witness against Trump in New York State Court next year, on the former president making hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
“As far as Cohen is concerned, he’s convicted. He’s a liar. He’s defrauded at a high level. He’s got a lot of problems,” Trump said in 2019, after Cohen testified to Congress about his experience working for the former president.
Trump also faces a likely third and fourth indictment—one from the Justice Department, for his role in the January 6 riots and efforts to overturn the 2020 election; and another in Georgia, also for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, that also includes charges of racketeering.
This story has been updated.